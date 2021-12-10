Calls for Aylesbury MP to condemn Boris Johnson over 'Christmas party' scandal

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler has backed the Prime Minister's decision to order a full and comprehensive inquiry into the 'Christmas party' scandal.

He was responding to calls by the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary spokesperson for Aylesbury for Mr Butler to condemn Boris Johnson over the rule breaking row.

Steven Lambert said: “After seeing the ITV video which shows Downing Street staff laughing last year about a Christmas party, I call on Aylesbury’s MP asking him to condemn Boris Johnson’s behaviour and apologise on behalf of their party to the people of this town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Butler MP has welcomed the Prime Minister's call for an inquiry over the 'Christmas party' rule breaking row

"Boris Johnson’s Conservative party is taking this country for fools. People in this area will see right through his poor excuses and evasive answers. Rob Butler cannot continue to remain silent and ignore media scrutiny as he has done so far. He needs to take accountability for his Government’s actions.

"People in Aylesbury spent their Christmas away from loved ones and many lost friends and family to this disease at a time of great sacrifice when the pandemic was at its worst. It is disgraceful to think that people in Downing Street were laughing about holding a Christmas party.

"Enough is enough. This Government must be held accountable to an inquiry into all their rule breaking; from Barnard Castle to the refurbishment of the Number 10 flat to this latest rule breaking. It cannot be one rule for them and another for the rest of us.”

Mr Butler said: "The rules and restrictions in place last Christmas to protect us from Covid-19 applied to everyone. I share the anger felt by many people in Aylesbury about reports of parties in Number 10 at that time, and so am pleased the Prime Minister has ordered a full and comprehensive inquiry.

PM Boris Johnson