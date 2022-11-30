Call 999 if you see this wanted man with links to Aylesbury
Police wish to speak to him in connection with an incident of GBH
Thames Valley Police have shared an appeal from West Mercia Police, to help find a wanted man with links to Aylesbury.
Officers are keen to speak to 33-year-old Florin Stanciu in connection with an incident of GBH. It is believed he may have information that can help police with enquiries.
Florin is believed to have connections in Aylesbury and Worcester. Police are asking anyone with any information that could help find him to call 999.