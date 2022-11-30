Thames Valley Police have shared an appeal from West Mercia Police, to help find a wanted man with links to Aylesbury.

Officers are keen to speak to 33-year-old Florin Stanciu in connection with an incident of GBH. It is believed he may have information that can help police with enquiries.

Florin is believed to have connections in Aylesbury and Worcester. Police are asking anyone with any information that could help find him to call 999.