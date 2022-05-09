Businessman slams council over eight-month wait for outdoor adventure golf course application in Aylesbury

Terry Benwell is part of the team at Aylesbury Golf Centre awaiting a decision on plans to add an adventure golf club to its site.

Terry wants to construct the first adventure golf club in the area to complement the driving range and nearby bar at the centre.

Aylesbury Golf Centre wants to add an adventure course to the site

Bucks Council has linked the delays to an influx of applications received in 2021 that have created a backlog.

Also, the local authority reports that additional requests for information have slowed down the application process in this case.

The council aims to respond to claims as quickly as possible and looks to adhere to statutory guidelines stating a response should be given with eight to 13 weeks.

The driving range at the venue

When the council exceeds the expected waiting times, it tries to agree a later approval date with the client.

In this instance that has not happened.

In letters sent to local MPs and council officials, Terry has labelled the council as an ‘omnishambles’, and called the authority ‘rotten’ and ‘indolent’.

Frustration within the club has been exacerbated given the positive response the idea received since the application was made last September.

The application to construct a new 12-hole adventure golf course and create space for an additional 48 parking spots, received a dozen positive responses.

It received high profile support from local councillor Julie Ward who serves Aston Clinton and Bierton.

She believes the new course could become a ‘valuable local recreational asset’.

Councillor Gareth Williams, outlined why the local authority hasn’t issued a definitive response, stating: “We are aware of the delays this application has faced.

"Unfortunately, this delay has arisen due to an increase in application numbers received in 2021, which we have been and continue to actively manage in order to reduce prolonged timescales.

“In this particular case, we have also permitted the applicant to submit additional information during the course of the process to try and address technical matters relating to ecology. We are working to determine this specific application by the end of June and thank residents for their patience.”