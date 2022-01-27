Business near Aylesbury goes into administration

A business which was run from a farm near Aylesbury was put in administration last Wednesday (January 19).

A spokesman for Energy Generator Hire Limited announced the business had been handed over to administrators on the company website last week.

Michael Pallott, Adam Harris and Natasha Brodie have been appointed as the administrators tasked with overseeing affairs at the defunct company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Carr (photo from Youtube)

The business specialised in selling powerful generators which could be used to power homes, or to support sound systems at festivals or weddings.

The first signs of trouble emerged last March when councillors ruled that the business could no longer operate from Kimblewick Farm.

The Bucks Free Press covered a council meeting where ownership was told to stop work at the farm and move elsewhere.

After resident complaints regarding noise and the use of large HGV vehicles in a rural part of the county, had caused concern.

Councillors argued the business was operating without the appropriate planning requirements.

With hindsight, it could be argued the writing was on the wall for the company then.

Ken Dijksman who acted on behalf of the business that day said: "Your officers are recommending you make 35 people, many of them sitting behind me, redundant. This is a very serious issue you have to take into account.”

During the meeting Councillor Chris Whitehead was critical of the owner's conduct, saying: "I have had very moving letters in support of this application but sadly none of them address the planning issues.

"It seems the applicant has a history of disregarding planning rule. It seems his strategy is to seek forgiveness afterwards rather than permission before."

Just two months prior to the decision the company celebrated purchasing 53 new generators.

Husband and wife Tom and Gemma Carr ran the business, while Tom's father, Patrick Carr is also listed as a director for the company.

Also Tom is listed as a director for several other companies on Linkedin, as well as the now out-of-business Energy Generator Hire Limited.

Tom is listed as a managing director for: Energy Group Ltd, Energy Haulage Ltd, Energy Plant Hire Ltd, Energy AV Sales Ltd, Energy Generator Sales Ltd, Energy Distribution Hire Ltd, Energy RV Hire Ltd and Energy Production Hire Ltd.

Two were started in the pandemic, after the district council's order: Energy Plant Hire Ltd and Energy AV Sales.

The latter has permanently closed, it sold amplifiers, DJ equipment and other sound-based products according to its website.

Energy Plant Hire Ltd claims to sell modern lighting towers, JCBs and other large sized vehicles.

Yet, the contact number for the business, said to be based in Witney is the same out-of-use number on the Energy Generator Hire Limited website.

The Carr family also runs the Hill View Farm, a business they have controlled for over 40 years, looking after cattle, horses, land and machinery.

On the Hillview Farm website, Tom, Patrick and Susan, Tom's mother and Patrick's wife are listed as business partners.

While, Hillview Farm still has an active website, its Facebook and Linkedin pages have been deleted.