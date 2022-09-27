Business manager working at Aylesbury's Westcott Venture Park signs up for gruelling desert race in Morocco

Neil Bainbridge who runs BS Motorsport which is based at Westcott Venture Park will be driving a specially modified Land Rover in the Morocco Desert Challenge next April.

His chosen charity is Young Lives vs Cancer.

He said: “This organisation has been close to my heart for many years now - from when I did my round-Britain boat adventure in 2009 in aid of CLIC Sargent, as Young Lives vs Cancer was known back then.

“The more cash we can raise the more we can help aid cancer research and make a difference to the lives of thousands of young people who suffer from it along with their families.”

Neil is looking for sponsors who can have their name displayed on the vehicle as it straddles 100ft sand dunes, as well as other donations and contributions.

Originally, Neil had hoped to race in the Tunisia Desert Challenge last April but ran into technical difficulties with a new automatic gearbox which led to him pulling out.

This time the Land Rover, which boasts a monster seven litre, V8 engine, has already been tested at the recent Kop Hill Climb near Princes Risborough and came through with a clean bill of health.

With decades of experience restoring and preparing classic Porsches for racing, Neil now feels ready for his latest challenge in the heat of the North African desert.

BS Motorsport is a race car preparation company specialising in the maintenance and development of historic Porches.

The company has been based at the high-technology business park in Aylesbury Vale for the past 23 years.

Its work ranges from servicing, repairs and restoration to race preparation, maintenance and engine development.

The business also runs a secure storage facility for long term classic car storage which can accommodate up to 80 high value cars on two levels of the building.

More information on Neil’s fundraising campaign can be found on his GoFundMe page here, where donations can also be made supporting his upcoming challenge.