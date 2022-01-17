Busiest year on record for Buckinghamshire's air ambulance

Thames Valley Air Ambulance crews were called out 2,880 times in 2021, the highest number since the charity became an independent healthcare provider in 2018.

Of the call-outs, 1,018 took place in Buckinghamshire, with 1,125 in Berkshire, with and 640 in Oxfordshire.

Crews delivered critical care to 1,819 patients, attending the most serious incidents across the community.

The helicopter and one of the charity's Critical Care Response cars

The call-outs included 922 cardiac arrests, 643 medical emergencies, 493 accidental emergencies and 367 road traffic collisions.

The team saw a surge in activity when lockdown restrictions eased in spring, but the busiest months of the year were actually December and November, with 295 and 276 call-outs respectively.

Chief operating officer Adam Panter said: “2021 was an incredibly busy year for our crews.

"With an average of 240 call-outs a month, the team worked tirelessly to keep our community safe, 365 days a year.

"Not only have they dealt with a record-breaking workload, but they have continued to rise to ongoing challenges posed by PPE and adapt to changes brought about by new Covid-19 variants.

“Behind these facts and statistics are the stories of real people, each going through possibly the worst day of their lives.

"Thanks to our supporters, we have been able to be there when it matters most.

"We couldn’t have done it without the generosity of our community, who have kept us going throughout the twists and turns of 2021.”

Thames Valley Air Ambulance is an independent charity that provided emergency medical services by air and land to patients within the counties of Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.