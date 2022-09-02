Bus strikes confirmed in Milton Keynes, Bucks, Luton, and Hemel as negotiations collapse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite announced that Arriva workers had voted to strike, later confirming 5 and 6 September as the days of planned action.

The bus service had hoped to avoid closing its services at a number of three counties depots, but announced yesterday (1 September) that talks had collapsed.

Milton Keynes, Aylesbury, Hemel Hempstead, Luton, and High Wycombe, are among the terminals where workers will be picketing.

A series of Arriva buses operate in and out of Aylesbury

Arriva workers are striking over the payrise submitted by the German-owned company and other unfavourable contract changes.

Arriva is offering drivers, admin staff, engineers, cleaners and shunters pay rises of between four per cent and six per cent. With the real rate of inflation, RPI, running at 12.3 per cent, it is claimed this represents a pay cut in real terms.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Arriva and Deutsche Bahn have funnelled money made by these workers out of the country for years. It is abundantly clear they can afford to pay a decent increase. Instead, and during the worst cost of living crisis for decades, they are asking them to take a real terms wage cut.

“Unite will not accept attacks on our members jobs, pay and conditions and the Arriva workforce will receive Unite’s total support until Arriva comes back with an acceptable offer.”

Arriva revealed new negotiations over a suitable pay rise had stalled yesterday.

A spokesperson for the bus company said: “Despite further negotiations with our Union partners today, we are extremely disappointed for all our customers to confirm that industrial action will take place across the region on Monday 5th & Tuesday 6th September.“Arriva remains committed to resolving the industrial action and continues encourage Unite to ballot on this latest pay offer. We willcontinue to keep our customers and stakeholders updated, we apologise for the inconvenience this will cause across the region, particularly as our schools return for a new academic year.”