Bus stop closed and pedestrian diversion in place for Aylesbury traffic works next week

A bus stop will be closed and a pedestrian diversion route will be in place as part of traffic signal refurbishment works in Aylesbury starting next week.

The works start on Monday July 1 on Friarage Road and are expected to last up to 20 days.

During the course of the work a lane closure will take place daily between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

At the start of the second week of the work (July 8) the steps to Morrisons and the bus stop on Friarage Road will be closed for a fortnight.

Pedestrians that normally use the bus stop on Friarage Road will be diverted to the bus station via a temporary pedestrian diversion route.

Once work is completed, Bucks County Council say road users and pedestrians should see a number of differences to the crossing, including the addition of near side and high up display units and the removal of the flashing green/red man signal.

A more time-efficient red light phase is being installed which means that vehicles should only have to wait at a red light when the pedestrians are crossing.

If they have finished crossing, the traffic lights will prepare to give a green light for vehicles.

All the equipment at the junction is also being upgraded to extra low voltage equipment, which means the system will use less power but still display bright LED lights.

The county council's deputy leader and transport cabinet member Mark Shaw said: "The traffic signals on Friarage Road have reached their natural 'end of life' and are due an upgrade.

"This scheme will give the crossing a new lease of life whilst being energy efficient.

"I'm sure both road users and pedestrians will see an improvement!"