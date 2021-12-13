Bunting and a selfie banner promote Buckingham as a great place to shop

Bunting and a selfie banner funded by the Buckingham and Villages Community Board, are brightening up Buckingham this Christmas.

The bunting, which has been handed out free of charge to local shops by Buckingham Town Council, celebrates Buckingham as a great place to shop.

The banner celebrates all of Buckingham’s shopping areas, including Cornwalls Meadow, the Industrial Estate, the Hidden Quarter and the town centre.

Town clerk Paul Hodson tests out the selfie banner

Town councillor Robin Stuchbury, chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee, said: “Buckingham Town Centre and Events Committee have taken the opportunity of using the Community Board funding to put up the bunting and the board to continue the committee’s long-term desire to support the local economy - especially at this important trading time around Christmas.”

People are invited to share their festive Buckingham pictures with @buckinghamtc on Twitter and Instagram for a chance to be in the town council newsletter, which is distributed to homes around Buckingham.

Any shop wanting to take part in future campaigns should contact the town council office.