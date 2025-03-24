Building of Thames Valley Police’s new forensics centre completed
The centre is being built on force-owned land near Avonbury Business Park on Howes Lane in Bicester, Oxfordshire, and will become the main hub for the force’s Forensic Investigation Unit.
It will contain laboratories, new digital technologies and dedicated training facilities, and is part of the force’s wider Forensic Improvement Programme.
To mark that the structure of the building is completed, Thames Valley’s Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber, the force’s deputy chief constable Ben Snuggs and head of forensic services Kay Hannam, signed steel beams.
The ceremony on March 19 was also attended by representatives from constructors Willmott Dixon and design consultants AtkinsRealis.
Police and Crime Commissioner Barber said: “I am delighted that we are one-step closer to realising our new state-of-the-art forensics centre in the Thames Valley.
“The new centre is at the heart of Thames Valley Police’s Forensic Improvement Programme, investing in and future proofing our forensics services to deliver cutting-edge technology and improved forensic skills and capacity, which are so important in keeping the public safe.
“This building, and the people who work within it, will be a vital asset in the force’s fight against crime, helping to improve investigations, outcomes, and justice for victims.
“Well done to everyone involved in this project as we reach this important milestone.”
Work now continues on the external façade of the building, and the interior spaces, with the whole project due to be completed in 2026.