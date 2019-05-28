Budding artists wanted as part of sculpture competition to recognise contribution of William Harding to Aylesbury

A charity set up to continue the work of former Aylesbury benefactor William Harding is inviting artists to submit ideas for an outdoor sculpture to celebrate the tricentenary of his work.

The sculpture will be installed in the garden at the Bucks County Museum to commemorate and depict the work of Mr Harding and applications are being invited by the charity which was founded after Mr Harding's will was proved in 1719.

Mr Harding left a trust in his will to provide clothing and education for poor children from the local area.

When the charity was founded it had the following aims:

> Provide forty shillings a year to buy coats for the poor men and women of the Walton area of Aylesbury

> Select children from poor parents in Aylesbury and Walton to give them apprenticeships

> To provide clothing for the same children

The charity still exists 3000 years on and among the functions it supports is awarding grants to young people living in Aylesbury town centre aged between 0 and 25 for the furthering of their education.

Anyone interested in either applying for the sculpture competition or applying for a grant from the organisation is invited to submit a written application to Wm Harding's Charity, c/o Parrott & Coales LLB, 14 Bourbon Street, Aylesbury, HP20 2RS or you can call the charity on 01296 318500.