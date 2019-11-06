Bucks youth charity to hold free conference in Aylesbury

The Gateway in Aylesbury

The free conference, hosted by young people’s charity Action4Youth, will include a discussion on the challenges and opportunities for young people, a debate on the issues surrounding childhood obesity, and a number of workshops on other topics including gender complexity issues in young people.

Action4Youth is a leading charity working across Buckinghamshire, providing positive, often transformational experiences and activities to inspire children and young people.

Closing with a panel session including Milton Keynes Community Foundation, the National Lottery Community Fund, The Rothschild Foundation and The Clare Foundation, there will be an opportunity for attendees to find out more about funding opportunities and how to apply.

Jenifer Cameron, CEO of Action4Youth explains:

“We have some of the most experienced and influential experts in their sectors speaking at our 2019 conference and look forward to some interesting and engaging conversations about some of the biggest issues that impact on the young people in our society today.

“Following our 2018 conference, which focused on the mental health of young people, we hope to dig deeper into the causes and effects of mental ill health, linking into the impact of some of the topics on this years’ agenda.”

The conference is free to attend but places are limited and early booking is recommended.