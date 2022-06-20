Bucks woman named Child Portrait Photographer Of The Year 2022

Janice Nicholson from Prestwood, won the annual award given out by the Master Photographers Association.

Janice who has been a photographer for 13 years received her prize from Ray Lowe, chairman of The Master Photographers Association at a ceremony last Tuesday (15 June).

Child Portrait Photographer of the year 2022 Janice Nicholson, photo by Panikos Hajistilly

She was up against hundreds of other photographers competing in the central region section of the contest, many well-known industry names entered, organisers say.

Janice said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have won such a prestigious award.

"I love photographing families and children, creating memorable images for families to cherish forever.

"I was also able to pick up a few other awards on the night including Maternity Photographer of the year finalist and also images in the Family, Newborn, Pet and Commercial category.”

The winning photo

Janice runs, Photography By Us, alongside Nikki Burett in their High Street studio in Prestwood.

They specialise in maternity and newborn, families, children, pets and commercial photography.

Recently, the business was recognised as having the ‘Best Window Display’ in Prestwood during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The finalist photo for the maternity category

Since opening over a decade ago, Photography By Us has collected a host of awards within the photography industry.

Ray Lowe, Chairman of The Master Photographer Association said: “A sensitive photograph, showing the character of a charming young lady. Janice Nicolson is now the Master Photographers child portrait photographer of the year 2022, for her stunning image chosen by the the President of the MPA from the massive amount of entries submitted, a high accolade for her professional creative work”.

The Master Photographers Association was formed in 1952, it is the longest standing group of its kind in the UK.

Another one of Janice's photos

It is run by photographers for photographers, offering membership packages for people in the industry of varying experience.