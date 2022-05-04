Bucks volunteer service created during pandemic celebrates 1,500th member

The Buckinghamshire Volunteer Matching Service has now connected 1,500 people since its inception in the spring of 2020.

Ran by charity, Community Impact Bucks, 1,500 people have been matched to helpful services.

Bucks Council has assisted with the project which places people in non-Covid-related volunteer roles.

1,500 volunteers in just two years

In recent weeks volunteers have been empowered to help settling Ukrainian refugees in the county.

The 1500th volunteer to be matched was Solène who lives near Aylesbury, she said: “I was really excited to hear about the roles available with Action for Children which provides short respite for disabled children up to 19 years old across Bucks.

"I always wanted to organise interesting activities for disabled children and the Volunteer Matching Service found the right charity for me.”

In the past two years, the Volunteer Matching Service has helped volunteers from all walks of life find roles to suit their skills and preferences, Community Impact Bucks provides the following examples:

Administration and patient flow volunteers in healthcare settings Befrienders for people who are isolated and mentors helping offenders resettle into the community and young people who are leaving care or at risk of criminal exploitation Community activities including sports clubs, gardening and allotment growing, volunteering in museums and assisting in cafes and charity shops Community transport drivers providing lifts to medical appointments and social activities for those who can’t access public transport or get there on their own.

“This milestone is a great reflection of the amazing community spirit that exists in the county,” commented Katie Higginson, chief executive of Community Impact Bucks.

“While the need for volunteers responding to the pandemic has fallen, there is a huge demand for people to help in a wide range of roles – whether that is helping our elderly and our young people, supporting an essential service being delivered in our towns and villages, or helping Ukrainian refugees in the county.

"There are so many ways that people can really make a difference.”

The charity advises 65 more volunteer roles need filling in Bucks:

Community-based interpreter support for Ukrainian refugees in the county Outdoor volunteer roles including livestock champion, outdoor learning coordinator, farm helper, gardeners supporting mental health service or general management of conservation areas Roles working with young people including supporting youth clubs and young people who are leaving care or at risk of criminal exploitation Volunteer positions tackling isolation such as volunteer drivers and café team members serving at seniors’ coffee mornings Befriending roles via telephone or through a regular activity or hobby with a physically disabled adult Administrative roles ranging from producing scripts to creating ‘talking newspapers’ to taking minutes and helping vital services run smoothly.

More information can be found on Community Impact Bucks’ website’s Case Study section here.