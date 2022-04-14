Bucks venue shortlisted for National Pub & Bar of the Year awards

The Nag’s Head in Great Missenden is on the 2022 shortlist for the National Pub & Bar of the Year awards.

It is one of 94 pubs in the UK that is up for this year’s prize.

The Nag’s Head is one of eight pubs chosen to represent the South East region, after being ranked as the best bar in Bucks.

The National Pub & Bar Awards aims to put exemplary businesses across the UK in the national spotlight, showcasing the hospitality industry’s

diversity, creativity and vital importance to the UK economy.

Staff at The Nag’s Head will find out if the pub has been rated as the best in the nation on 22 June.

Organisers have set up a red carpet celebration at 30 Euston Square to crown the best pub in the country.

Firstly 15 regional champions will be chosen, before the best establishment is chosen out of those finalists.

Last year’s winner was Galvin Green Man in Essex.

“Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the event.

“With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question.