Bucks Trades Council want 'Thames Valley Allowance' for under pressure public sector

Steve Bell from Bucks Trades Council says the additional costs of living in the area are putting 'unprecedented pressure' on teachers, nurses and all public service workers.

The rally will take place at noon on Saturday June 1 in Kingsbury Square.

He said: "We call upon the government to listen to the teachers, nurses, and to all public service workers who deserve to be able to feed, clothe and put over a roof over their family’s heads."

The Trade Union are campaigning for a Thames Valley Cost of living allowance 'in line with other public sector workers' in the south east region in recognition of the extra costs incurred by living in the Thames Valley area.

Steve added: "The cost of living in the south-east is spiraling out of control. Rental prices have far out stripped incomes.

"The situation is causing a real and substantial crisis in the recruitment and retention of public sector workers. Workers are finding the purchasing power of their wages has decreased with the average public sector wage being worth 16% less than it was worth in 2008.

"Staffing levels in the NHS and local government have crashed to record lows with 15-20% of positions vacant in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire, remaining workers face worsening job and income positions from rising rents and stagnating wages."