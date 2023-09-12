Lydia launched the channel back in 2018, to report on the royal family. The channel now boasts just over 120K subscribers and over 10 million views, with her most popular video racking up 1.4 Million views. The channel has remained one of her favourite hobbies throughout her time as a student at The Chalfonts Community College, for which she attended from 2017 to late June 2023, when she left the school's sixth form. However while Media is something Lydia does outside the classroom, inside the classroom and alongside her hobbies, Lydia loves her science and has taken to one particular avenue of science which she is currently exploring. She is now set to head to Royal Holloway University of London to study a specific science course which links to her passion of helping others. She is reportedly commuting to the University each day, which is based in Egham in Surrey and has confirmed she will continue her reporting hobby alongside her studies there too.