Bucks teen receives YouTube Award
Lydia Alty, who is also known as Royal Reporter Lydia online, reached the 100K subscriber milestone, around May/June of this year, and in September she received the Silver Creator Award for her 100K subscriber milestone.
Lydia launched the channel back in 2018, to report on the royal family. The channel now boasts just over 120K subscribers and over 10 million views, with her most popular video racking up 1.4 Million views. The channel has remained one of her favourite hobbies throughout her time as a student at The Chalfonts Community College, for which she attended from 2017 to late June 2023, when she left the school's sixth form. However while Media is something Lydia does outside the classroom, inside the classroom and alongside her hobbies, Lydia loves her science and has taken to one particular avenue of science which she is currently exploring. She is now set to head to Royal Holloway University of London to study a specific science course which links to her passion of helping others. She is reportedly commuting to the University each day, which is based in Egham in Surrey and has confirmed she will continue her reporting hobby alongside her studies there too.
Lydia shared the award in the afternoon of 11th September on her Instagram's @lydiaalty @royalreporterlydia to which her followers rushed to congratulate her. This is just a few of Lydia's achievements. She was a member of the National Anti Bullying Youth Board in 2021, she was a former radio presenter on two local radio stations, as well as appearing on both Sky News Radio and ITV news. The 18 year old is also a member of the D-Day Juniors. They also took to social media to congratulate their member. She works with them in her spare time as a social media worker.
Congratulations Lydia on your 100K Subscribers! We can't wait to see what you do next!