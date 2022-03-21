Bucks roadworks update: Two Aylesbury projects included in this week's longlist

Bucks Council has included two Aylesbury routes in its full list of roadworks planned throughout the county this week.

The long-term project continues on the A41 which means lane closures and temporary traffic lights to guide traffic while work is underway.

Also, traffic slowing measures will surround the path at Welbeck Avenue between gram Avenue to Bedgrove till Wednesday (23 March), when footpath improvement work is scheduled to be completed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Council roadworks sign

As always the council advises some road improvement works are weather-dependent and therefore subject to change at short notice.

Here is the council's list of roadworks planned for the week starting today (21 March), listed in full:

Conventional Surfacing Programme:

-Willow Avenue, Uxbridge – including Willow Crescent East, Willow Crescent West and Lime Walk

(Monday 21 March to Tuesday 12 April)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation 21 March and 6 April between 8:00am and 6:00pm and a road closure in operation Thursday 7 April to Tuesday 12 April between 8:00pm and 6:00am.

Surface Dressing Preparation Works:

-Burtons Lane, Little Chalfont – From Chalfont Station Road to Lodge Lane

(Friday 25 March to Wednesday 30 March)

Surface dressing preparation works using a road closure in operation from Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 4:00pm.

-Balhams Lane and North End, Turville Heath

(Thursday 31 March to Monday 11 April)

Surface dressing preparation works using a road closure in operation from Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 4:00pm.

-Uxbridge Road, Wexham – From the Five Point Roundabout to Wexham Park Lane

(Monday 14 March to Friday 8 April)

Surface dressing preparation works using a road closure in operation from Monday to Friday between 7:30pm and 6:00am.

Footway Improvement Works:

-Longbottom Lane, Seer Green – From A355 Whipass Hill to School Lane

(Monday 28 February to Friday 1 April)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Criss Grove, Chalfont St Peter – From Austenwood Lane to Criss Grove

(Monday 28 February to Friday 1 April)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Chiltern Avenue, High Wycombe – From Chairborough Road to Booker Lane

(Monday 28 February to Thursday 31 March)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Chairborough Road, High Wycombe – From Copyground Lane to Rutland Avenue

(Tuesday 1 March to Thursday 31 March)

Footway improvement headline treatment works using a footway closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-Welbeck Avenue, Aylesbury – From Ingram Avenue to Bedgrove

(Thursday 10 February to Wednesday 23 March)

Footway improvement headline treatment works using a footway closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Drainage Improvement Works:

-Richings Way, Iver – From St Leonards Walk to Thorney Lane South

(Monday 14 March to Monday 11 April)

Drainage improvement works using three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Safety Barrier Upgrades

-A40 London Road/Pyebush Roundabout, Beaconsfield

(Thursday 24 March to Friday 25 March)

Safety barrier repair using a lane closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00pm and 5:00am.

-Rayners Avenue, High Wycombe

(Monday 21 March to Thursday 24 March)

Safety barrier upgrade using four-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Network Improvement Schemes

-A40 Oxford Road, Studley Green – From junction with Old Dashwood Hill to junction with Chorley Road

(Monday 21 March to Monday 28 March)

Installing speed limit reduction signs using 2-way temporary traffic lights with high-speed road signing and stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Community Board Schemes

-A355 Beaconsfield Road, Farnham Common – From Drew Meadow to Scott Close

(From Tuesday 22 March to Thursday 24 March)

Installation of flashing wig wag signs using 2-way traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Lining works:

-Thornborough Road, Thornborough/Padbury Road, Padbury – From A413 Buckingham Road to A421 Bletchley Road

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using 2/3-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-Whaddon Road/Mursley Road, Mursley – From A421 Bletchley Road to Main Station Road junction

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-Cublington Road, Cublington/Wing Road, junction

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-Pound Hill/Green End, Great Brickhill – From Lower Way junction to near Home Farm Lane junction

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-B489 Tring Road, Edlesborough – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B440 Leighton Road

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-B489 Dunstable Road, Ivinghoe – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B488

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-B489 Lower Icknield Way, Marsworth – From the junction with Watery Lane to Marsworth Village

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-Amersham Road (A404), Little Chalfont

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-A41 Aston Clinton Bypass, Aston Clinton – From Hertfordshire County Boundary to Woodlands Roundabout

(Thursday 17 March to Friday 25 March)

Lining works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

Street Lighting Programme:

-Grays Lane, High Wycombe

(Monday 21 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 4:00pm.

-Kestrel Close, High Wycombe

(Monday 21 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 4:00pm.

-Mole Run, High Wycombe

(Monday 21 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 4:00pm.

-Pheasant Drive, High Wycombe

(Tuesday 22 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management and two-way lights on Plomer Hill in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 4:00pm.

-Court Close, High Wycombe

(Wednesday 23 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 4:00pm.

-Mill End Road, High Wycombe

(Wednesday 23 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00pm and 6:00am and 3-way lights between 7:30am and 4:00pm.

-Dovetail Close, High Wycombe

(Wednesday 23 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 4:00pm.

-Eaton Avenue, High Wycombe

(Wednesday 23 March)

Column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 4:00pm.

Bridge Schemes:

-High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge

(Tuesday 5 October 2021 to Tuesday 25 October 2022)

Major bridge refurbishment using a footway closure when appropriate in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

Highway Infrastructure Projects (HIPs):

-A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury

(Tuesday 1 June 2021 to 30 June 2022)

Works will continue on west bound A41 at Stone Bridge to undertake carriageway widening works, construction of new pedestrian island and surfacing.