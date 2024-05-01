Bucks residents needed for jobs at adorable micro pig farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone who wants to work with animals in the future and kick start their career ahead of training would be perfect for the intern scheme, which is running throughout the spring and summer.

The candidates will help to look after the farm's adorable micro pigs, and with piglets recently born on the farm there is plenty to help out with.

An apprenticeship is set to be made available to the right candidate in September, so one lucky intern could bag themselves a job if they impress during the placement.

Kew Little Pigs owner Olivia Mikhail with a piglet - Animal News Agency

Olivia Mikhail, who founded the award-winning Old Amersham attraction in 2010, said: "We are looking for spring and summer interns and we are really excited to meet people who want to come and learn about all that we do.

"As a welfare focussed farm and attraction, a love of animals is a must, and a curiosity and willingness to get stuck in as part of a friendly and close knit team.

"In exchange for your hard work during the internship there may even be a job at the end of it, or at the very least a glowing reference to help kick start your career in animal care."

Kew Little Pigs was recently voted among the top ten animal attractions in the world by Trip Advisor users, and took home the Pig Farm of the Year Prestige Award for the second year in a row this month.

Anyone is welcome to apply to volunteer at the farm, including firms who might want to include some stints as part of team building or corporate social responsibility efforts.

Olivia added: "From veterinary students to firms wanting to enhance their corporate social responsibility, do get in touch. We are welcoming and friendly, and can't wait to hear from you."

And as well as the internship and volunteering opportunities, the farm is also looking for a part time administration assistant to help with IT and organisational tasks throughout the summer months. The job is three days a week and the lucky candidate will be based on site surrounded by adorable micro pigs.

Olivia added: "This really would be a dream job for someone local. It is a very busy time for us, so we need someone who learns quickly and is well organised to help us manage behind the scenes."