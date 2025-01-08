Bucks resident wins life-changing prize as one £1m Lotto ticket remains unclaimed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of one of the two life-changing £1 million winning National Lottery tickets bought in Buckinghamshire has been identified.

But the National Lottery is still hoping to identify the other lucky winner in the area.

Today (8 January), Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, confirmed that one of the two winning tickets logged in the Buckinghamshire area from the Lotto draw on 14 December 2024, had been claimed.

Two of five winners of the £1 million jackpot were bought in Buckinghamshire. To win the top prize they had to match five main balls and the bonus ball on their lottery tickets.

One ticket valued at £1m remains unclaimed in Buckinghamshire

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “We are absolutely delighted that one of Buckinghamshire’s lucky Lotto millionaire ticket-holders has come forward and claimed their prize. What an incredible opportunity

this life-changing win presents for them, just imagine the possibilities.

“It’s now our job to support this ticket-holder through the process - we support each and every National Lottery winner in the same way - and we will do this as quickly as possible to ensure they can very soon begin to enjoy their life-changing win. We are now hoping that one new millionaire in the county will quickly turn into two, so this is also an opportunity to remind all Lotto players that there is still another missing £1M Lotto winner out there. So, check your tickets - there’s still plenty of bucks in Bucks still to be claimed!”

At this stage, the winner from Buckinghamshire cannot be named publicly until their claim has been processed under National Lottery guidelines.

Alwyn explains that the claim will go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the Games Rules Terms and Conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected. Subject to validation the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of The National Lottery’s Winners’ advisers.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.