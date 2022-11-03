Bucks Radio 2 DJ swaps life on the road with Van Morrison for London residency

A Bucks-based musician has launched a new project taking up a residency at a luxurious West End bar in London.

Lifelong musician, Leo Green, who also hosts a Radio 2 show, plays at Middle Eight in Covent Garden three times each week.

Leo, who has toured with Van Morrison and other world-class stars, moved to Amersham 10 years ago.

Leo Green in Covent Garden, photo from Leonardo Di Lorenzo

Called, QT, the-50-year-old and his team provide fresh spins on classic floor-fillers.

By producing live jazz-style renditions of the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi.

Leo takes to stage on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 8pm and 10pm.

Leo told The Bucks Herald: “I think it’s what all live musicians really want. From a creative perspective being able to go to the same place and perform a show it kind of gives you much more room to expand and test things out, and really grow and develop the show.

Advertisement

Leo in action

"Normally, when you’re on the road you’re dealing with all the bits of nonsense that goes with that.”

QT, has already attracted a slew of high profile names including: Van Morrison, Adrian Dunbar and Beverley Knight.

Advertisement

But one thing that has taken the Jazz FM presenter aback has been the variety of people he has witnessed in crowds since launching the project.

He added: “The thing that has really surprised me, the span of ages. I just assumed that it would be roughly people my age. But we’ve had literally 17-18 year olds come in and then people who are 75 come in.

"That has been a really nice thing to see, it sounds like a cliche, but it’s true. The music has been a leveller that has brought people together.”

Built upon the Kingsway Hall site, the venue has been designed to create a intimate Jazz and Cabaret club-style-setting.

Advertisement

But Leo insists the music has a broad appeal, he said: “I’ve tried to come up with a show that is really accessible and mainstream.

"It’s a jazzy environment, but the actual music, has elements of jazz, soul, blues and funk. We’re doing a 60s version of ‘Sweet Child of Mine’.