Bucks police officer ‘overwhelmed’ at being awarded King’s Police Medal

Due to her role, no picture is available of DI Wallace

A Thames Valley Police officer said she was ‘overwhelmed’ at being awarded the King’s Police Medal (KPM) in the New Year Honours List 2023.

Detective Inspector Tina Wallace said: “When I received the email saying that I was to receive a KPM, I was completely overwhelmed.

“I had to read the email several times before it began to sink in. I was just walking around in a bit of a daze, and I had to go out and walk my dogs to try to compose myself.

“To be recognised like this is just an immense honour. I am so grateful that somebody has gone out of their way to nominate me and I feel so honoured to have my work recognised.”

DI Wallace joined Thames Valley Police in 1997 at the age of 25 after a short career in the Royal Air Force, where she served as a chef.

By her own admission, being a chef was not her calling in life, and she joined the force as a probationer based at Witney Police Station.

She spent nearly two years at Witney, before moving on to the Area Proactive Team at Banbury Police Station in 1999.

After two years in Banbury, she joined Force Intelligence and Specialist Operations in 2001, working in a surveillance role until 2008.

DI Wallace then moved on to Counter Terrorism Policing South East until 2018, before rejoining Specialist Ops, the department responsible for gathering information, covert intelligence and undertaking some of the police's most demanding, complex and sensitive policing operations.

DI Wallace lives in Bucks, and works out of a number of police stations across the Thames Valley. She is also currently studying for a Master’s degree in applied criminology at the University of Cambridge.

She said: “The role that I do does go unnoticed, as it should do, working in Specialist Operations, but I owe this to a lot of people.

“Although it’s me that has received this honour, I would without a doubt dedicate this to the sergeants I work with in Specialist Operations, without whom I would not be able to carry out all of my additional duties within the force.”

Speaking about her career with Thames Valley Police, DI Wallace said: “I can honestly say that I have had nothing but positive experiences working for TVP, especially as a female officer.

“I’ve always been given fantastic opportunities and the support I’ve had to develop my career is second to none.

“TVP has invested in me and I feel I have shown loyalty to them throughout my career.

“I definitely feel that TVP has an entirely different perspective on valuing its staff and that is one of the main reasons I’ve worked here for so long. It’s just such a productive environment to work in.”

Chief Constable John Campbell said: “I am delighted to see Detective Inspector Tina Wallace has been recognised for her outstanding service to policing in the King’s New Year Honours.

“This award highlights Tina’s commitment and hard work over many years to protect and keep our communities safe and she should be incredibly proud of this achievement.

