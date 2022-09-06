Bucks organisations want your views on how to combat crime in the county
Organisations are calling on the public to contribute to this year’s Safer Bucks Community Safety survey.
Yesterday (5 September), Bucks Council asked for its residents to contribute to this year’s survey, Thames Valley Police is also asking people to get involved.
Safer Bucks is a partnership of organisations that work together to reduce crime, antisocial behaviour, and drugs and alcohol issues.
Each year a review is produced to look at contemporary issues and potential areas for improvement.
Most Popular
-
1
Man arrested after woman is strangled and bitten in Aylesbury field
-
2
Former Sir Henry Floyd pupil from Tring celebrates 'best day of his life' becoming Mr Gay England
-
3
Dramatic pictures after woman and pets rescued from wrecked car
-
4
Aylesbury businesses were advised to close ahead of large funeral
-
5
Three people injured in Princes Risborough crash
As part of this process, everyone living or working in Buckinghamshire is invited to take part in the survey.
Organisers hope to discover which safety matters are of the greatest concern to people living in the county.
Read More
Bucks Council advises that the survey is quick and easy to complete and also that everyone who submits their thoughts will be entered into a draw to win one of three £100 shopping vouchers.
Survey results are combined with analysis of all crimes that happen in the county to help shape Safer Bucks priorities for the year.
Councillor Arif Hussain said: “This survey is an opportunity for everyone who lives or works in the county to highlight their concerns about crime, antisocial behaviour, and drugs and alcohol issues. There is also an opportunity to add additional comments that people feel need to be considered.
“Please do take a few minutes to have your say – it will really help Safer Bucks focus its efforts to reduce these issues that matter most to local people.”
The survey opened yesterday and runs for six weeks until Sunday 16 October.
A summary of the survey results will be released in a community safety newsletter this winter.