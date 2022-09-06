Bucks organisations want your views on how to combat crime in the county

Yesterday (5 September), Bucks Council asked for its residents to contribute to this year’s survey, Thames Valley Police is also asking people to get involved.

Safer Bucks is a partnership of organisations that work together to reduce crime, antisocial behaviour, and drugs and alcohol issues.

Each year a review is produced to look at contemporary issues and potential areas for improvement.

Stock image from Bucks Council

As part of this process, everyone living or working in Buckinghamshire is invited to take part in the survey.

Organisers hope to discover which safety matters are of the greatest concern to people living in the county.

Bucks Council advises that the survey is quick and easy to complete and also that everyone who submits their thoughts will be entered into a draw to win one of three £100 shopping vouchers.

Survey results are combined with analysis of all crimes that happen in the county to help shape Safer Bucks priorities for the year.

Councillor Arif Hussain said: “This survey is an opportunity for everyone who lives or works in the county to highlight their concerns about crime, antisocial behaviour, and drugs and alcohol issues. There is also an opportunity to add additional comments that people feel need to be considered.

“Please do take a few minutes to have your say – it will really help Safer Bucks focus its efforts to reduce these issues that matter most to local people.”

The survey opened yesterday and runs for six weeks until Sunday 16 October.