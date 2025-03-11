Bucks nextdoor neighbours celebrate winning £166k via Postcode Lottery

Neighbours Bob (left) and David celebrate together

Neighbours in a Buckinghamshire town have celebrated winning huge cash prizes in a recent Postcode Lottery draw.

A street in High Wycombe is sharing £1 million worth of winnings from the draw-based competition.

One of the winners was David Baldwin, a dad-of-three, who won the substantial prize just just weeks after he restarted playing the game.

The 57-year-old cancelled his lottery subscription last October, before rejoining in December.

Bob, David and wife Nicola

He is celebrating after banking the bumper windfall – and told of his double delight after winning with close friend and nextdoor neighbour Bob Moorhouse, 62.

David said: “It’s nice to win with neighbours and other people in the street.

“I did stop Postcode Lottery last year and fortunately restarted it at Christmas. It was a good job I did, really. I would have been happy for my neighbours but obviously gutted for myself.

“I would never have lived it down. I probably saw an advert on TV and decided to restart it. Maybe I thought I would win.”

His friend, Bob, added: “I’m glad he did start again because it’s nice to share in this whole thing, even though if he hadn’t, I would have gotten more.”

Four other neighbours in HP13 5SY also won a share of the £1m kitty and they were all presented with large cheques on Saturday.

David said: “I’m stunned, totally stunned. I can’t believe it. We can get the fences fixed now.”

He told the Postcode Lottery that he has already splashed out on hospitality tickets at Anfield for Liverpool’s clash with Paris Saint Germain.