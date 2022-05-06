Bucks neighbours celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee with tea party and tree planting ceremony

Retirees living at McCarthy Stone's The Cloisters Retirement Living development in Great Missenden came together to celebrate the queen's 70th year on the throne.

They were the latest Bucks group to participate in the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative which was launched late last year.

Tree planting at The Cloisters

All UK citizens were invited to 'plant a tree for the Queen', as a sustainable way to celebrate the jubilee in a way which will benefit future generations.

The team behind the initiative will also pick 70 Ancient Woodlands across the UK and identify one tree at each place to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign.

Sam Watkins, divisional sales director for McCarthy Stone, commented: “It’s wonderful to see McCarthy Stone homeowners coming together to plant a tree to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Residents at the Cloisters come together to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee, photo by Jane Russell

"We are all looking forward to watching the tree grow and become a central part of the garden at The Cloisters.

“National celebrations such as the Jubilee always bring neighbours together and strengthen community spirit in the most special ways.

"The great thing about living within communities like The Cloisters is that there is always a reason to get together and raise a glass of fizz or two.

"Whether it’s a homeowner’s birthday or a bank holiday, the homeowners there are great fun and always find a reason to socialise and enjoy each other’s company.”

Queen Elizabeth II was there in spirit, photo by Jane Russell

More information on the housing development is available on the McCarthy Stone website here.