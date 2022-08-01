Bucks named one of the worst areas in the UK for outdoor BBQ fires

Findings collected and assessed by Confused.com named Bucks the third-highest county when it comes to garden fire rescues.

Bucks trailed only Bedfordshire and Inverclyde when it comes to out-of-control outdoor fires.

Garden fires in Buckinghamshire have increased by 11% on average each year in the past decade, the 16th highest increase of all areas analysed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

Bedfordshire's outdoor fire rate was the worst by a distance with 29 per 100,000 fires more reported than anywhere else.

Overall, 181 garden fire callouts per 100,000 people take place in the county.

In total, 1,230 garden fires were attended to over this period, increasing by 4% each year, on average.

Inverclyde, Scotland comes second, making it the only Scottish area to feature in the top 10.

Overall, the local fire authority attended 152 garden fire callouts per 100,000 residents in the past decade.

This is 93% more fires than West Dunbartonshire (79), the second highest Scottish region, which places 11th overall.

Surrey places fourth, witnessing 107 garden fires per 100,000 people over the past decade. When compared to other areas within the top 10, this is just 25% fewer than the total incidents recorded in Buckinghamshire (144 per 100,000). This is also 40% less than the number of fire incidents seen in Bedfordshire in the last 10 years (181 per 100,000).

When it comes to the average percentage increase of garden fires in the past decade, Hereford and Worcester had the highest increase at 24%. The rate of garden fires has also increased by 23% each year on average in Suffolk, and 21% in Tyne and Wear.

Jessica Willock, home insurance consultant at Confused.com said: "There are every-day precautions that we can therefore take while enjoying the hot weather. This includes:

· “Disposing of cigarettes appropriately.

· “If having a barbecue, make sure it’s never left unattended. Barbecues should be on a flat surface, away from any trees, plants or sheds. We also recommend using approved barbecue fuel or fire lighters - never paraffin.