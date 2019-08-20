Bucks mum Laura wants kids to get into languages

A Buckingham mumpreneur is set to bring language lessons to kids in the area, after setting up a new franchise business that teaches French and Spanish.

Former school teacher, Laura Langley, 37, who lives in Buckingham will open a Kidslingo franchise in September, teaching French and Spanish to children from birth to age 11. Her offering will operate in areas around Buckingham, Bicester, Winslow and Leighton Buzzard.

Kidslingo is a children’s language franchise business that teaches French and Spanish to over 12,000 babies, toddlers and primary school kids through a national network of over 130 franchisees and tutors.

Its innovative approach is based on the science of learning, and uses a clever mix of music, games, Makaton, role-play, drama and storytelling. Kidslingo works with private families, preschools, nurseries and primary schools all over the UK.

Prior to Kidslingo, Laura worked as a secondary languages teacher at Akeley Wood. She said:

After 14 years in secondary education, I was ready for a fresh challenge. Setting up a Kidslingo franchise seemed the perfect way to combine my love of languages and a passion for teaching.

Not only that, but it means that I can carry on doing what I love, without missing out on precious time with my own children. Learning languages is so important, and I am really excited about being able to inspire the very youngest of learners to love languages, through fun, interactive and memorable lessons.

She said: "I have encouraged my own children to take an interest in languages, and seeing them both respond so well to learning Spanish from a young age at school really motivated me to pursue this opportunity to teach younger learners.

"If anyone is looking for language lessons that make the grade, please get in touch!"

To register your interest for Kidslingo’s classes, or to find out more about working with Kidslingo to deliver language lessons in your venue, please contact Laura directly on: laura.langley@kidslingo.co.uk

To find a French or Spanish class near you, please visit www.kidslingo.co.uk.