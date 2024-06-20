Bucks man who thought he was being pranked wins dream sports car via online competition
Harrison Cooper, who lives in Bucks, thought he was being pranked when he received a missed call from the Dream Car Giveaways team.
He chose to turn down an £85,000 offer to keep the Nissan R34 GTR.
A self-confessed car enthusiast, Harrison said he was ‘stunned’ after receiving the keys to the sought-after sports car.
Harrison first learned about his win from a text message he received “I missed the first call and received a text message saying ‘it’s Dream Car Giveaways, call us back’, I thought it must have been a prank at first” he shared. “When I first spoke to the guys on the phone, I was in complete shock and had no clue what to say or do.”
Harrison added that his win only sunk in as he was approaching the company’s headquarters. He added: “It really didn’t hit home what I had won till 30 seconds away from their HQ on my collection day.”
Simon Bucknell from Dream Car Giveaways greeted Harrison and his cousin as they arrived to pick up the car. They were given a tour of HQ and shown a number of the cars set to be given away.
Harrison said: “I had an amazing experience at Dream Car and the standard of the vehicles is incredible, right down to maintenance and paintwork. They allowed me and my cousin to look at all the future competition cars as well as the current projects they are working on.”
To be in with a chance of winning a vehicle, interested punters must enter an online competition. Pricing of the online competitions vary, with Dream Car Giveaways showing on its website what percentage of tickets have been purchased for that draw.
Since its launch in 2018, Dream Car Giveaways says that over 10,000 people have won vehicles or money from playing its internet competitions. It is estimated that they have awarded people with over £98 million worth of prizes in just six years. More information on the competitions can be found online here.