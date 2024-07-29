Bucks man hails hospice that cared for his late mother ahead of fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Buckinghamshire has paid tribute to the hospice that looked after his mother in her last days.

Chris, 30, from Prestwood, has shared his mother’s story and his experience of hospice care to encourage people in Bucks to support the Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge in aid of Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, which is back for its 15th year.

Chris’s mum, Caroline, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 at the age of just 49. After months of treatment there was no evidence of disease remaining.

All was well until 2019 when an MRI revealed that the cancer had metastasised and was present in her liver, lung, spine, brain, head and jaw.

Chris and friends at the top of Scafell Pike

Regular tests helped the family understand how Caroline’s tumours were responding to treatment and by 2020 many of the tumours had cleared up, so they remained in just her lung and liver. This was celebrated by the family, Caroline’s friends and anyone that knew her.

However, in 2022 tests revealed that the tumour had returned in Caroline’s brain. At this point, the family was told that her prognosis would be shorter. By 2023 Caroline was starting to deteriorate and that’s when she met with staff at Rennie Grove Peace.

Chris said: “The Rennie Grove Peace nurses were so supportive and really worked to find ways for Mum to stay as independent as possible. The nurses visited regularly, and they could advise us when we were ready for the next step. Like suggesting when we might like to think about a stair lift or a hospital bed.”

As Caroline began to deteriorate, she was referred to the Rapid Personalised Care Service, where staff can visit up to four times per day to support with washing and dressing.

Caroline Everitt

Chris added: “Everybody who visited from Rennie Grove Peace was compassionate and honest with us. At one point the nurses told us that, based on her deterioration, they thought she would probably die within a week.”

Sadly, Caroline died three days later, on 6 October 2023 just days before Chris’s 30th birthday.