Bucks Herald reunion planned for staff throughout the years

The Bucks Herald started life in 1800s, and thousands of staff members have been proud to work for this newspaper since then.

And one such staff member Yvonne O'Hara, has organised a special Bucks Herald reunion, which she hopes will reunite former colleagues from many different generations of the Herald.

Yvonne, who has organised the event from her home in Spain, said: "I worked at the Bucks Herald at the old building in Exchange Street during the 90s and early 2000s and for a short time at the Buckingham and Winslow Advertiser in Buckingham .

"I'm sure what it is about newspaper people but they seemed like a different breed, mostly all nutters and really outgoing, my time with these papers give me so many happy memories and great friends made and kept all these yeas .

"At times it was hard work what with deadlines etc but we played hard also."

And Yvonne remembers the real community spirit that existed at the Herald at that time, and still exists today.

She said: "We did a lot of local work , raising money for charities etc who can forget the lovely Rachel Woodbridge who ran the events , who we sadly lost .

"She worked so hard but was a glittery lady in every sense, she is sadly missed .

"Every year we gave our time to put on an OAP Xmas party aided by Stoke Mandeville Hospital."

The reunion will be held on May 2 next years and is for anyone who worked for The Bucks Herald or the Buckingham and Winslow Advertiser at any time.

More details and a location will be made available by emailing yvonnespain@hotmail.com

Yvonne added: "We will be selling tickets soon, they will include a buffet and disco hosted by Phill Gomm who hosted many events for us."