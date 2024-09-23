Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has urged people not to travel after receiving a high number of calls to flooding-related incidents, including to Oxford Road in Aylesbury.

Firefighters were called to Oxford Road at 9.50am where they rescued multiple vehicles that were stuck in flood water.

A man and two children were out of the vehicles, with a road closure put in place at each end of the flooding.

One motorist told the Herald: “The road clearly should have been closed by the authorities long before it got that bad.

“Small cars were driving through two feet of water and you could see steam coming off engines as a result.

“Mechanics in Aylesbury could be busy this week due to the after-effects on the cars.

"It was chaos, a five-minute journey took over 45 minutes.“

Less than an hour earlier, firefighters were called to a property in Haddenham, where the ground floor was affected by eight inches of flood water.

Crews were called to a property in Townside at 9.10am after water affected the electricity supply.

Other incidents this morning included a call just after 5am to reports of flood water affecting multiple properties in Prestwood, and just before 7am to two vehicles that became submerged under one and a half feet of flood water on Rectory Hill in Amersham, with all people out of the vehicles when they arrived.

Yesterday evening Bucks Fire rescued people from flood water in Emberton.

Just after 7pm a man, woman and child were rescued from flood water at Petsoe End in Emberton, with a rescue sled used to reach the stranded individuals.

Then just after 7.15pm an appliance from Buckingham rescued a woman uninjured from a vehicle in flood water.

In a statement the fire service said: “Our control room have received a large number of calls from across the county regarding flooding related incidents as a result of the heavy rain.

“Our firefighters have attended various incidents from rescues in flood water, vehicles stuck in flood water, internal leaks in homes and water affecting electric supplies.

“Crews have been using lightweight portable pumps to redirect water out of properties and have been carrying out door to door welfare chats in some areas to check in on members of our community.

“A water sled has also been utilised to rescue members of the public from the flood water.“

The fire service has urged people to avoid travelling if possible, and if they need to travel to not drive into flood water, to not drive too close to the vehicle in front and to not ignore road closure signs.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain, covering Aylesbury Vale, until midnight, with a more severe amber warning in place through until 9pm.