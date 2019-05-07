Bucks Federation of Women's Institutes holds annual council meeting in Aylesbury

The Bucks Federation of Women’s Institutes held its annual council meeting at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury on Wednesday May 1.

More than 600 women from WI groups across the county attended and enjoyed a day of guest speakers and good conversation.

Members of the Bucks Federation of Women's Institutes at the annual council meeting at the Waterside, Aylesbury

After the singing of the WI anthem Jerusalem, the chair of the Bucks Federation of Women’s Institutes Pat Poole opened proceedings.

The guest speakers at the event were Bucks County Council’s resilience officer Steve Irons, deputy head and marketing manager of Denman College Ruba Asfahani, CEO of Healthwatch Bucks Thalia Jarvis, Burnt Cakes WI member Janet Kingdon and naturalist and TV presenter Simon King.

Next year’s meeting will mark the 100th anniversary of the Bucks Federation of Women’s Institutes.