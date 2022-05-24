Bucks farm celebrates goat-ally amazing new additions

Kew Little Pigs farm staff were shocked to find additional goats at the centre.

Owner Olivia Mikhail had adopted goats Bailey, Bacardi and Domino without telling other staff members, and when they arrived at the farm for their morning's work they thought that the goats had multiplied overnight.

The farm is already home to a small group of goats, who get on well with the resident micro pigs, who have recently produced 25 adorable babies.

Bacardi, Bailey and Domino have wasted no time in wooing visitors at the attraction, who can visit the goats as well as the piggy, pet and play activities available at the farm.

Olivia said: "It was hilarious when the staff arrived that morning and saw Bacadi, Bailey and Domino."They thought that the goats had been having a party, and invited their friends!"The three new arrivals have settled in really well, and it's lovely to be able to offer a chance to see other animals as well as what we are famous for, our very special little pigs."We have plenty of space, and all the animals get on really well, so a happy summer is ahead with lots of fun and surprises."

Following the pandemic 'piggy boom' in which more people than ever adopted micro pigs as pets, Kew Little Pigs has launched a summer holiday experience so that youngsters can find out what all the fuss is about.Mainly aimed at children aged between nine and 16, the experience gives youngsters the chance to learn how to be a pig keeper.

Children are encouraged to get stuck into farm tasks and get their hands mucky.

At the end of the day there is an adorable piggy playtime, ice cream and even a goodie bag to take home.

Olivia added: "During the pandemic we experienced a record interest in people wanting to adopt a pig, and we always ensure that the homes they are going to are loving and suitable."These children's events instill a love and respect for animals at an early age, and the youngsters go home with a greater knowledge of the responsibility, fulfillment and fun that caring for a pig brings."We can't wait for the children's pig keeper days as they are always one of the highlights of our year, and seeing the next generation of animal lovers experiencing a day with our pigs is wonderfully rewarding."