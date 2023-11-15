News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Bucks family's appeal to 'Bring Mono Home'

Bucks family's beloved cat has gone missing. Family urgently needs county's help.
By Mudite Duda-RodrigesaContributor
Published 15th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The family launches social media appeal and offers £500 reward to help find their beloved cat.

“We have been door-knocking, posting on local Facebook pages and spreading the word in the hope of finding our Mono", said his owners.

Mono is vaccinated, chipped and neutered 3.5 year old ginger and white male, with white paws and ginger 'moustache'.

Most Popular
Missing Cat Appeal: Bring Mono HomeMissing Cat Appeal: Bring Mono Home
Missing Cat Appeal: Bring Mono Home

He was last seen on Sorrel Way, Aylesbury, HP22 7BZ on the evening of Monday 6th November.

“We have done everything we can. The waiting is unbearable. He is much more than a cat to us and we will not rest until we find Mono. If possible, please check your gardens, garages, sheds and greenhouses,” said the family.

“He is very timid and does not trust strangers.”

If you see him, please don't try to catch him as it will spook him even more.

Please try to take a photo, if possible, and call on 07594508018 or email to [email protected].

Related topics:FacebookAylesbury