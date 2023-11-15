Bucks family's appeal to 'Bring Mono Home'
The family launches social media appeal and offers £500 reward to help find their beloved cat.
“We have been door-knocking, posting on local Facebook pages and spreading the word in the hope of finding our Mono", said his owners.
Mono is vaccinated, chipped and neutered 3.5 year old ginger and white male, with white paws and ginger 'moustache'.
He was last seen on Sorrel Way, Aylesbury, HP22 7BZ on the evening of Monday 6th November.
“We have done everything we can. The waiting is unbearable. He is much more than a cat to us and we will not rest until we find Mono. If possible, please check your gardens, garages, sheds and greenhouses,” said the family.
“He is very timid and does not trust strangers.”
If you see him, please don't try to catch him as it will spook him even more.
Please try to take a photo, if possible, and call on 07594508018 or email to [email protected].