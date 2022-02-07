Bucks drivers warned about law changes for using mobile phones in cars

Bucks Council is warning motorists about changes to use of mobile phones in vehicles coming into play in a few months.

It is already against the law to use a hand-held device to send a text or make a call while driving unless you’re in an emergency.

However, laws are now going to go even further to ban drivers from using their phones, for taking photos and videos, playing games and scrolling through playlists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government is strengthening laws against mobile phones use when driving

Anyone caught using a hand-held device while driving for any of these reasons will face a £200 fixed penalty notice and six points on their licence.

Bucks Council reports that the change in legislation was brought in after a public consultation found 81% of people supported stronger laws.

In addition to the strengthening of the laws around mobile phones, The Highway Code will also become more precise about the fact that it is also illegal to use a phone whilst stationary in traffic or stopped at traffic lights, as this still counts as ‘driving’.

Councillor Steve Broadbent said: “Using a mobile phone whilst driving is an incredibly dangerous thing to do and puts so many people at risk.

"People think that if they’re stopped in traffic, it’s okay to send a quick text, but that’s not the case – you can still be prosecuted.”

Research has shown that using your mobile phone whilst driving means you’re four times more likely to crash.

Drivers distracted by their phone also have trouble staying in their own lane and managing their speed.

Councillor Broadbent added: “Please set up your satnav or music before you head off on your journey and put your phone out of reach to avoid temptation.

"Sending a quick text, taking a quick photo… it is just not worth the risk.

“All it takes is a quick glance away from the road, down at your phone, for you to break the law and worse still, risk catastrophic consequences, to you, your passengers and the public.”