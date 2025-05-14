Bucks dog trainer’s unlawful kennels and exercise area to be removed

A Bucks dog trainer’s kennels and exercise area will be torn down after they were installed without permission.

The unlawful structures are next to the Grand Union Canal and M25 on Thorney Lane, Iver, a site used to train working dogs, including for security and police work.

A planning application to remove the facilities has been submitted to Buckinghamshire Council by Mr and Mrs Gill.

It reads: “The proposal is for the retention of the shop, indoor training area and steps, WCs, and dog pen nos. 10-11 and 18-20, along with retention and relocation of the manager’s office to the northern boundary of the site.

Buckinghamshire Council headquarters in Aylesbury.

“The existing unlawful development comprising dog pen nos. 12-17, 21-24, the dog exercise area, a cage, and associated hardstanding, would also be removed.”

In 2023, the council certified the long-standing use of the site for dog training as lawful, while ‘virtually all’ existing hardstanding on the site is lawful, according to the applicants.

The unlawful hardstanding is located beneath the dog pens listed above, as well as a reception area, cage, dog exercise area and existing office.

Most of these will be removed, while the office will be relocated.

An application for retrospective permission for additional kennels and an office was refused by the council in February 2024 due to the site being in the green belt.

The authority then served an enforcement notice in July ordering decking and steps to be removed and concrete to be broken up.

