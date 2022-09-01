Bucks County Show returns after three years promising show jumping and farming activities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual showcase is a celebration of all things farming, while children’s activities have also been planned for the extravaganza.

Typically the event attracts thousands of countryside fanatics from across Buckinghamshire and beyond.

Among this year’s attendees is Labour's shadow food and farming minister Daniel Zeichner.

A previous Bucks County Show, photo by Heather Jan Brunt

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event takes place at Weedon Park in Weedon, starting at 8am this morning it runs until 6pm.

Bucks County Show hasn’t ran for the past few years due to Covid restrictions, but is returning for its 153rd event.

As well as a show jumping contest, its famous Sheep Show is back, which contains ‘dancing sheep’ and aims to be both funny and educational.

Nine different breeds will be performing at this year’s showcase for the wooly animals.

Home and gardening competitions will be running throughout the day as well.

While a lengthy list of children's activities aimed at youngsters of all ages has been prepared.

This includes: egg decorating, gift box manufacturing and postcard creation exhibitions.

Local businesses will have a presence at today’s events stalls have been erected throughout the showground.

A shopping marquee and food tent will be full of goods from local organisations, the best stall will be voted for at the show.

Winners in each competition will be highlighted at a Grand Parade which is organised for 3:30pm.

When all of the championship winners in the cattle and sheep classes will be paraded through the main show ring room and the champions will receive their trophies.

A new ‘gundog’ show has been promised for this year’s event.

Farmer, Nick Gregory, has trained these dogs for over 20 years, organisers say.

They are promising a ‘unique’ show where he will demonstrate the different levels of training his charges have experienced.

By going through puppies all the way up to his top dogs.

He will be providing a full commentary throughout as his canines will be reliving amusing incidents and ring activities.