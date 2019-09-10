Bucks County Museum shines a light on Tudor England

The story of the Terrible Tudors was brought to life at Bucks County Museum last weekend.

While the Unbound Theatre Group gave performances of the Tudors' misdeeds in the museum's garden, the Aylesbury Academy of Arms demonstrated their mastery with the sword, with an armourer on hand too.

Aylesbury Academy of Arms at the Tudor Fayre at Bucks County Museum

Inside the museum people could meet King Henry VIII, Catherine of Aragon, a navigator, confectioner, spinner, musicians and engineers.

To commemorate the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci, Leonardo’s Engineers brought several of his machines and inventions for visitors to see, including his portable bridge, gun carriage, and diving suit.

Tudor monarchs ruled England from 1485 until 1603, with five monarchs in that period: Henry VII, Henry VIII, Edward VI, Mary I and Elizabeth I.

See more pictures in this week's Bucks Herald.