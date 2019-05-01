Bucks County Council removes drivers with criminal record from Council contracts

An Aylesbury Taxi driver claims he has been stripped of his livelihood because of Buckinghamshire County Council's new safeguarding laws.

BCC made the decision "to ensure that we protect and safeguard the most vulnerable members of our community."

However some local taxi drivers have argued the move is unfair, and doesn't take into account spent convictions.

A driver who works for AD Taxi's, and did not want to be named ferries special education needs children too and from school every day, Monday to Friday.

It has been their job for nine years, as a Buckinghamshire County Council contracted driver.

However this year, they got a letter saying his badge had been revoked, because of Buckinghamshire County Council's new safeguarding policy.

The Council have reviewed their policy in relation to DBS checks, which has resulted in drivers being removed from Council contracts if they have a criminal record.

The source who did not wish to be named has a conviction. When they were 13 years old they took his father's car for a drive, without his permission and without a license or insurance.

However, the conviction has been spent for over 10 years, and subsequently they have been driving special educational needs children to and from school for nine years.

He said: "It's a job I love doing. It's nice to give something back to these children, and society too.

"I'm married with three kids now, I've grown up since my offence and the DBS (formerly CRB) has been spent for over ten years.

"I just want to get on with what I love doing, If I lose this it's my livelihood gone.

"It's happened to loads of drivers I know, they have lost their method for a living.

"I'll have to find another job, and it's a huge shame. It's something I loved doing. It was helpful to these autistic children, I felt like I was doing a good deed and giving back to society. I want to give back to the less fortunate and I won't be able to do this anymore."

Buckinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transportation, Mark Shaw said: “Last September, having learnt from best practice from other authorities, the County Council took a decision to review its policy in relation to Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks.

“An interim framework was put in place that resulted in several drivers being removed from providing taxi services for vulnerable adults, children and young people on behalf of the Council. The decision was taken to ensure that we protect and safeguard the most vulnerable members of our community.

“The Council is currently considering a revised Policy which will be introduced as a permanent Policy in the near future. All existing and suspended drivers will then be reviewed. Taxi operators and individual drivers will be advised accordingly. We cannot comment on individual people or cases.”