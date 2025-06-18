Bucks Council warns of rapid rise in demand for special education plans

Buckinghamshire Council has seen an increase of 112 per cent for EHC plans compared to 10 years ago.

As of May 2025, there were 7144 children and young people with an EHC Plan, 7191 which were financed by the authority.

A further 1296 children and young people were being assessed, 941 of which are over 20 weeks from the assessment request.

The 112 per cent increase is lower than the national picture which saw a 143 per cent increase in the same period.

Buckinghamshire Council's base in Aylesbury. Photo from Nathaniel Lawson/Local Democracy Reporting Service

In 2023 the council issued 47 per cent of EHC plans within the 20-week deadline, compared to the national average of 50.3 per cent.

This is while the county is facing significant financial challenges related to SEND services. By the end of 2024/25, the High Needs Block, the funding for SEND support, had a deficit of £17.8 million.

Adding up to a total deficit of £24.5 million. Spending on SEN transport more than doubled from £10.4 million in 2019 to £22.2 million in 2024.

The demand for Education, Health and Care Plans grew by 45 per cent over five years, and funding for EHCP provision increased by 50 per cent. However, the overall SEND budget only grew by 12 per cent, which has created a gap between demand and resources.

The council said there remained challenges to address and improve support provided for children and young people with special educational needs and disability.

Key issues include difficulties recruiting and retaining specialist staff such as educational psychologists, with 28.3 full-time equivalent vacancies in the local special educational needs and disability service.

A national shortage of educational psychologists is delaying EHC needs assessments. There is also a shortage of local special educational needs and disability placements, leading to more costly, distant placements and increased complaints.

demand for education other than in school is rising, alongside emotionally based school non-attendance. Delays in autism and ADHD diagnoses and reduced early SEN support add to pressures, alongside a growing high needs block deficit.

To tackle ongoing challenges, the council has developed a SEND and Inclusion Strategy 2025-30, led by the SEND Partnership Board and due for publication this Autumn.

The strategy promotes coordinated action across Buckinghamshire, focusing on four key partnership workstreams: Early Support and Inclusion, Education Sufficiency, High Support Needs, and Preparing for Adulthood.

These aim to improve early intervention, expand quality educational provision, support children with complex needs, and ensure smooth transitions to adulthood.

Additionally, four internal workstreams target workforce culture, value for money, performance, and data quality.

The SEND Service has been restructured to prioritise early support and meet high-need demands, introducing new processes despite current staffing vacancies to improve family experiences.