Bucks Council is on the hunt for additional major Hollywood productions that may wish to complete filming in the county.

Bucks has previously been the setting of major small and big screen hits such as Afterlife, The Vicar of Dibley, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Harry Potter, Cinderella, and The Imitation Game.

With the launch of its new film office, the council is hoping more A-list features can be created throughout the area.

Richard Barker, corporate director at Buckinghamshire Council; Councillor Clive Harriss – Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture Media and Sport; Council Leader Martin Tett; Rachael Shimmin, Chief Executive Officer – Buckinghamshire Council; Ruth Bryant, film officer – Buckinghamshire Council. Photo from Tim Whitby

Businesses can now pitch their ideas to the brand new Buckinghamshire Film Office.

History shows that Bucks appeals to people within the film industry due to its historic towns and buildings, picturesque villages and green spaces.

A greater number of film and television projects are being greenlit due to the popularity of streaming services and an increase in facilities within Buckinghamshire.

Due to this the council launched the film office alongside Buckinghamshire Business First, Buckinghamshire’s Local Enterprise Partnership, Pinewood Studios and Creative England.

Its main function is to support production companies and film crews with filming in the county, from road closures to securing the right location and resources they need to film in the county, the council says.

Councillor Clive Harriss said: “By supporting production companies to film in our county, the Film Office provides a massive cash boost to the local economy and tourism. It will provide employment opportunities and valuable skills development for the county’s workforce, whilst also ensuring residents and businesses continue to benefit from filming.

“Through working with local partners and centrally managing on-location filming requests, the Film Office can ensure any local disruption caused by filming is minimised.”

The council has also created an online database of locations and venues which filmmakers can scroll through here.

Councillor Harriss added: “The Film Office acts as the first point of contact for productions, providing fast responses and expertise to secure Buckinghamshire’s place as a premier filming destination.”

The Buckinghamshire Film Office was officially ‘opened’ last week at a ribbon cutting ceremony outside The Peter Lamont Building at Pinewood Studios.