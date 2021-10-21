Bucks Council leader announces his 'beautiful' wife's death

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett announced the passing of his wife on Twitter yesterday (October 20).

His wife, Sue, passed away after being diagnosed with a terminal form of cancer, her life ended at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Councillor Tett said: "I am devastated that my beautiful wife, Sue, passed away today.

"She was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer & spent her final week at Stoke Mandeville Hospital. No one could have asked for better care than she received there. After 44 years together she was my rock & my life."

Councillor Tett offered additional praise to some members of the Buckinghamshire Healthcare team who offered specific care to his wife.

He said: "Thank you to everyone at Stoke Mandeville Ward 10 especially Emma and Roxane and their team who have been brilliant. So caring and supportive. We could not have coped without you. @BucksHealthcare."

The councillor has been inundated with messages of condolences and support since the announcement.

Councillor Martin Tett