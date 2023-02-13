News you can trust since 1832
Bucks Council joins other local authorities opposing Mayor of London's emission zone scheme

Many councils near London have opposed the mayor’s expansion plans

By James Lowson
2 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 2:44pm

Bucks Council is one of the local authorities opposing the Mayor of London’s plans to expand the capital’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).

London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants all of Greater London to be under ULEZ conditions by the end of August.

Meaning drivers with non-compliant vehicles will be faced with paying £12.50 each time they drive through the city.

ULEZ signage (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
To avoid additional payments vehicles must meet Euro emissions standards which are laid out in vehicle log books.

As well as Bucks council, local authorities in Greater London, Essex and Hertfordshire have opposed the move, which was approved by Transport for London.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “We support intentions to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions and have our own strong plan to achieve this, but we don’t believe this is being carried out in the right way through the ULEZ expansion proposal and we have serious concerns about the impacts this expansion will have on both our residents and our roads. We believe that any development of the scheme must only be considered in tandem with enhanced provision and improvements to alternative transport options and full consideration being given to the knock-on effects any changes will have on the wider area.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Photo by Gustavo Garello/Getty Images)

Despite opposition from neighbouring councils the Mayor of London is sticking by his expansion plans.

Data from the mayor suggests that 4,000 people in London die prematurely from toxic air.

Also he said council leaders would be responsible if they refused to signpost warnings when residents were heading towards ULEZ areas.

Mayor Khan said: "What will happen is their constituents, their residents, won’t realise they’re entering London and will inadvertently pay a fine.”

Bucks Council is one of the local authorities refusing to place these signs up in areas bordering ULEZ sections.

Bucks Council has called on the mayor to make scrappage scheme benefits available to residents in Bucks as well as those living in London.

It has asked the mayor to come to the table with public transport improvement options between Greater London and Bucks.

Bucks Council is asking for ULEZ profits to be reinvested into improving transport options into and outside of London.

Councillor Broadbent added: “We are also concerned about the potential increased number of vehicles redirecting onto our local roads to avoid entering the ULEZ. Not only does this impact on traffic and road surfaces, it also has the potential to see more polluting vehicles travelling on our roads, worsening air quality for our residents.

“Buckinghamshire residents are being expected to absorb the adverse impacts of the scheme without any financial support or assistance from TfL.This is unacceptable.”

Bucks Council announced on Thursday (9 February) that it had written to the mayor to express these concerns, at the time of writing the local authority has not received a response from the London-based official.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday the mayor said: "I’m quite clear, the Conservative councils need to back down in their opposition to clean air."

