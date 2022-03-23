Bucks Council introduces stricter illegal parking measures to remove vehicles from roads
Persistent offenders will have cars taken away
Bucks Council has launched a new public parking policy enforcing tougher measures on persistent offenders.
The local authority has already begun impounding vehicles found parked illegally.
It is targeting persistent evaders, defined as people with five or more outstanding Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs).
Vehicles removed will be taken and held in a secure vehicle storage facility, the council states.
To retrieve their vehicle, customers will need to prove their identity, vehicle ownership and evidence of where they live.
The local authority has confirmed that charges will apply.
If no one comes forward, the vehicle will either be auctioned – if in roadworthy condition – or disposed of.
“Our new vehicle removal policy enables us to quickly deal with illegally parked vehicles,” said Councillor Steven Broadbent.
He added: “Vehicles of this type often cause an obstruction or nuisance, including blocking on-street resident permit parking areas.
"They can also be unsightly and have a negative impact on the environment. In the worst cases, these vehicles may even be used for crime-related activities such as drug dealing and burglary.
“Our new policy favours residents who do the right thing and punishes those who try to cheat the system.”
Residents are encouraged to report vehicles they believe to be abandoned to the council via its website here.
Where there are no parking restrictions in place and a vehicle is blocking a pavement, this is a matter for Thames Valley Police, the council advises.