Bucks Council colleagues set to tackle three peaks challenge in memory of colleague for autism and learning disability charity

Council members are raising money for Talkback, an autism and disability support charity.

Talkback has been chosen for the fundraiser as the Three Peaks team’s late friend and colleague, Andy Leach, was passionate about supporting autistic individuals.

Tom Chettle and team, visit The Accessible Workshop

Ahead of next month’s hike Tom Chettle and other members of the team visited The Accessible Workshop to see Talkback’s work in action.

The Accessible Workshop in Amersham is the base for the local not-for-profit organisation.

Tom said: “It was great to meet Neil and the members at the Accessible Workshop.

"We were able to see first-hand the practical skills the members were developing.

"It was an inspiring visit for us and to know our fundraising will aid the ongoing development and running of the Accessible Workshop is fantastic.”

The Accessible Workshop has been set up so that people with a learning disability and autistic individuals can develop woodworking and practical skills.

They make a variety of items such as planters, bird houses and candle holders, which are available to buy. Funds were recently raised to purchase new equipment and tools for the workshop and a larger space is now required to accommodate these and to enable Talkback to offer this opportunity to more of our members.

Tom and his team are now just weeks away from their steep hikes on 17 July they will attempt to conquer the three spectacular fells of Whernside (736m), Ingleborough (723m) and Pen-y-Ghent (694m) that dominate the Dales skyline.

If successful the squad will cover 39km and climb over 1700m in just 12 hours returning to Horton, to successfully complete the challenge and enter the ‘Three Peaks of Yorkshire Club’.

Tom and company’s fundraising page can be accessed online here.

Neil Sainsbury, Head of Adult Services for Talkback, said: “The members loved meeting Tom and his colleagues and showing them the toy project, they are working on.