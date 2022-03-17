Bucks Council chairman plants cherry tree to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The chairman of Bucks Council took part in a national ceremonial tree planting event to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Councillor Zahir Mohammed planted the cherry tree next to the River Wye in Wycombe last Friday, (11/3) on the same day as other civic leaders from across the UK, who all planted trees in their own local areas as part of this special Jubilee event. March 11 was the 70th day of the year, hence the choice of date.

The event was organised locally as part of the UK-wide initiative by the National Association of Civic Officers (NACO), linking to the Queen’s Green Canopy, which is a unique national tree planting initiative created to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Zahir Mohammed planted a cherry tree next to the River Wye in Wycombe last Friday, (11/3)

The chairman was joined by local councillors Mahboob Hussain, Arman Alam, Lesley Clarke and the Mayor of High Wycombe, Cllr Andrea Baughan. Other events with civic leaders took place elsewhere in Buckinghamshire as part of the same event.

Zahir Mohammed said: “It was an honour to plant this tree today, on the 70th day of the year, to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen’s reign. Our event was just one of hundreds up and down the country that have taken place today and we are proud to have been a part of this special national moment. It’s very meaningful that the number of trees we are planting across Buckinghamshire, as part of this wonderful national project, will have a direct and positive impact on future generations”