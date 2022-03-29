Bucks Council approve HS2 screen at vent shaft near Aylesbury

‘Improved screening’ of the controversial rail project has now been accepted.

The original scheme by HS2 submitted last year was rejected because it “did not sufficiently screen the new HS2 vent shaft from the road and local properties”.

Deputy cabinet member for HS2 and ward member for Great Missenden, Cllr Peter Martin described the new plans as a “significant improvement”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Council

Planting will start after vent shaft construction is finished.

“This is a significant improvement on the initial scheme HS2 Limited first submitted,” Cllr Martin

“We pushed hard for a better scheme, with more and bigger trees of the type found in the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), and HS2 Limited responded to the challenge.