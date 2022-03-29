Bucks Council approve HS2 screen at vent shaft near Aylesbury
Bucks Council has approved a site restoration scheme at Little Missenden vent shaft.
‘Improved screening’ of the controversial rail project has now been accepted.
The original scheme by HS2 submitted last year was rejected because it “did not sufficiently screen the new HS2 vent shaft from the road and local properties”.
Deputy cabinet member for HS2 and ward member for Great Missenden, Cllr Peter Martin described the new plans as a “significant improvement”.
Planting will start after vent shaft construction is finished.
“This is a significant improvement on the initial scheme HS2 Limited first submitted,” Cllr Martin
“We pushed hard for a better scheme, with more and bigger trees of the type found in the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), and HS2 Limited responded to the challenge.
“We are pleased that we can now move forward, and the planting can start as soon as possible after the completion of the vent shaft construction works.”