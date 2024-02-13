Bucks Council adds final touches to plan for 1,150 new homes to be built on countryside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckinghamshire Council has today (Tuesday) agreed to adopt a supplementary planning document which sets out how future development of a new estate called Shenley Park should take place.

The Shenley Park site sits on countryside in the parish of Whaddon, on the edge of Milton Keynes, and is an allocated are in the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan (VALP) 2011-2031.

The VALP was adopted by Buckinghamshire Council in 2021. Within the VALP, the policy requires a Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) for Shenley Park to set out guidance on how the site should be developed.

The Shenley Park location

The SPD identifies where the provision of at least 1,150 homes should be located, plus a new local centre and primary school.

It also identifies how a new link road between the A421 Buckingham Road and H6 Childs Way should be developed, plus a dedicated public transport route connecting from the A421 and into H7 Hayton Way.

The SPD also sets out the provision of a landscape buffer between the village of Whaddon and the new development.

Following a public consultation last year, some changes have been made to the SPD to reflect public views and new information. These changes include:

Requiring a strategic outer link road of 40mph, reducing to 30-mph speed limit when connecting into H6 Childs Way.

Shenley Road is to be closed to vehicular traffic and instead be used as an active travel route for walking and cycling

Informal sports provision and a children’s play area to be located away from the Whaddon buffer to provide greater separation between the two communities

An area of open space to be located near to the houses in Kingsmead Green at H6 Childs Way to provide recreation land that is away from the grid road reserve

The decision to adopt the Shenley Park SPD was made at a meeting of Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet. Following the meeting, Peter Strachan, Cabinet Member for Planning and Regeneration, said:

“We are grateful to all those who took the time to comment on the proposals and to give their feedback in our public consultation. As a result, some changes have been made to the original proposals which goes to show residents that your voice does count, and we listen to all suggestions and comments made.”

Peter added: “It is vitally important to us that the development at Shenley Park will create a vibrant new neighbourhood with high quality homes and the accompanying amenities and infrastructure to meet the needs and aspirations of new and existing residents.”

A planning application has already been submitted for the site. The SPD will be used to inform the decision on the planning application.

Buckinghamshire Council last year ran a public consultation and hosted special drop-in sessions about the Shenley Park plan.