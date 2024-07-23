Bucks church introduces CCTV to deter ‘sex, fighting and drug use’ in graveyard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

High Wycombe’s All Saints Parish Church has said it wants to install CCTV to improve security.

The Church Of England church has asked Buckinghamshire Council to grant it a certificate of lawfulness for the new cameras.

Its application states: “The CCTV is to hopefully reduce the antisocial behaviour in the churchyard: drug taking and dealing; sexual activity; fighting.”

The church’s application, submitted by Reverend Anthony Searle, shows the two points on the church’s exterior where the new cameras will be located.

All Saints Parish Church

They will be fixed either side of the far southeastern corner of the building, overlooking the churchyard, path and nearby graves.

The cameras feature ultra-wide angle lenses, 24-hour colour vision, ‘human-vehicle classification’, strobe lighting and audio.

All Saints, which is on Church Street, has been granted faculty from the Diocese of Oxford for its plans, with the proviso that it checks the planning rules.

Jennie Schillig, a senior church buildings officer at the diocese, said the cameras could be installed as a ‘List B’ item – work that can be undertaken with permission from the archdeacon.

Writing to Reverend Searle, she says: “As you have not installed the cameras yet, we will let this go through under List B.”

There has been a church on the site of All Saints for over 900 years, according to the church’s website. The church also acts as a safeguarding service for children and adults who may be at risk of harm

In 2016, a man and woman were convicted of murdering a man in the graveyard that is located close to High Wycombe Railway Station.