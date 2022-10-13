Citizens Advice Bucks has launched a ‘Cost of Living Crisis Appeal’, warning that thousands of people in Bucks are struggling to make ends meet due to the cost of living rising while their income has failed to keep up.

The charity says it has seen a rapid rise in people seeking help for debt, benefits, housing issues, and even relationship issues as the cost of living puts pressure not only on household finances, but also on relationships as people struggle for essentials like food.

One mother, whose name has been withheld for anonymity, said: “My baby came home from the neonatal unit at 35 weeks old and she is getting so cold - we can’t afford to heat our home and I don’t know how to keep her warm.”

Jane Mordue, Chair of Trustees, Citizens Advice Bucks

Another father said: “I am thinking of putting my son in care, as we can’t afford the cost of electricity for his medical equipment. Before the energy cost hike on October 1, we were paying £700 a month. Now it’s likely to double.”

At a launch event, funded by donors, at Waddesdon Manor, Lord-Lieutenant of Bucks The Countess Howe thanked the charity for its hard work during Covid, responding to needs across the county.

But the main focus was on the sheer groundswell of need now emerging, which is swamping the charity’s staff and volunteers with requests for help.

Countess Howe said: “We are facing the cost-of-living crisis, which is putting households under considerable strain and leaving people feeling helpless.

The Countess Howe speaking at the launch

"So, it is even more important that relevant, helpful, and accurate advice is accessed by anyone in need.”

In a bid to help as many people as possible, Citizens Advice Bucks is offering free money management training as well debt and benefits advice, which can help people to write off unsustainable debt and maximise their income.

The charity has also set up a ‘Cost of Living Crisis Support Buckinghamshire’ Facebook page to help the community come together to support each other through this time of hardship.

But chief executive Thalia Jervis warns this will not be enough to stave off the crisis:

She said: “Even after we have written off unsustainable debt, arranged affordable repayment plans, and maximised benefits, many are still unable to afford their monthly outgoings so will end up landing straight back into debt again.

"These are people that are often in key worker roles, like nurses, carers, police, and teaching assistants.

"There is a systemic problem here that is bigger than any one charity’s response."

Chair of trustees Jane Mordue, who is a Buckingham resident, said: “We are urging government to provide more targeted help to those most affected by this crisis, as this can be the only way we can prevent people from the grave consequences of unheated homes and going without meals this winter.”